NBA Preseason: Breaking Down Jake LaRavia’s First NBA Action – NBA Draft Digest

NBA Preseason: Breaking Down Jake LaRavia's First NBA Action

The Memphis Grizzlies surprised some by selecting Jake LaRavia with No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but with their recent draft history you had to wonder if they had found another undervalued prospect in the 6-foot-7 forward out of Wake Forest.

LaRavia, while only shooting 4-of-20 in four preseason games, should immediately provide shooting and floor spacing to an NBA floor. The shooting form looks good and he was a career thirty-seven percent shooter in college.

Most impressive was his off the ball movements to get open looks. He is very good at lifting from the corner to the wing on the weak side while a ball screen is happening or hammering from the wing to the corner when the ball enters the paint.

