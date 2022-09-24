NBA preseason and training camp 2022: Updated dates, schedules, Media Day interviews for all 30 teams

Wait, is it already that time? Yes, a new NBA season is almost here.

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, players are preparing for training camps and media days. They were finally able to enjoy a “normal” summer after multiple COVID-impacted seasons, but now they are back on a typical basketball calendar.

When will your favorite team report for training camp and play its first preseason game? You can find the full preseason schedules for all 30 teams below.

NBA training camp, Media Day dates 2022

Sept. 23: Hawks and Wizards Media Days

Hawks and Wizards Media Days Sept. 24: Training Camps open for teams participating in games outside of North America (Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards)

Training Camps open for teams participating in games outside of North America (Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards) Sept. 25: Bucks and Warriors Media Days

Bucks and Warriors Media Days Sept. 26: All other Media Days

All other Media Days Sept. 27: All other training camps open

The Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards will kick off their training camps early because they are participating in overseas games. The remaining teams will open their training camps on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Twenty-six of the league’s 30 teams will hold their Media Days on Monday, Sept. 26, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Media Days for the Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards will be held over the weekend.

NBA preseason schedules 2022

(All times Eastern)

* Game played at neutral location

Atlanta Hawks

Date Opponent Time October 6 vs. Bucks* Noon October 8 vs. Bucks* Noon October 12 at Cavaliers 7 p.m October 14 vs. Pelicans* 8 p.m

Boston Celtics

Date Opponent Time October 2 vs. Hornets 1 p.m October 5 vs. Raptors 7:30 p.m October 7 vs. Hornets* 7:30 p.m October 14 vs. Raptors* 7 p.m

Brooklyn Nets

Date Opponent Time October 3 vs. 76ers 7:30 p.m October 6 vs. Heat 7:30 p.m October 12 at Bucks 7:30 p.m October 14 at Timberwolves 8 p.m

Charlotte Hornets

Date Opponent Time October 2 at Celtics 1 p.m October 5 vs. the Pacers 7 p.m October 7 vs. Celtics* 7:30 p.m October 10 vs. Wizards 7 p.m October 12 at 76ers 7 p.m

Chicago Bulls

Date Opponent Time October 4 vs. the Pelicans 9:30 p.m October 7 vs. the Nuggets 8 p.m October 9 at Raptors 6 p.m October 11 vs. the Bucks 8 p.m

Cleveland Cavaliers

Date Opponent Time October 5 at 76ers 7 p.m October 10 vs. 76ers 7 p.m October 12 vs. the Hawks 7 p.m October 14 at Magic 7 p.m

Dallas Mavericks

Date Opponent Time October 5 vs. Thunder* 8 p.m October 7 vs. Magic 8:30 p.m October 14 at Jazz 9 p.m

Denver Nuggets

Date Opponent Time October 3 vs. Thunder 9 p.m October 7 at Bulls 8 p.m October 10 vs. Suns 9 p.m October 12 vs. Clippers* 10:30 p.m October 14 at Warriors 10 p.m

Detroit Pistons

Date Opponent Time October 4 at the Knicks 7 p.m October 7 at Pelicans 8 p.m October 11 vs. Thunder 7 p.m October 13 vs. the Grizzlies 7 p.m

Golden State Warriors

Date Opponent Time Sept. 30 vs. Wizards* 6 a.m October 2 vs. Wizards* 1 a.m October 9 vs. Lakers 8:30 p.m October 11 vs. the Trail Blazers 10 p.m October 14 vs. the Nuggets 10 p.m

Houston Rockets

Date Opponent Time October 2 vs. the Spurs 7 p.m October 7 vs. Raptors 8 p.m October 10 at Heat 7:30 p.m October 14 at Pacers 7 p.m

Indiana Pacers

Date Opponent Time October 5 at Hornets 7 p.m October 7 at the Knicks 7:30 p.m October 12 vs. the Knicks 7 p.m October 14 vs. Rockets 7 p.m

LA Clippers

Date Opponent Time Sept. 30 vs. Maccabi Ra’anana* 10 p.m October 3 vs. Trail Blazers* 10:30 p.m October 9 vs. the Timberwolves 10:30 p.m October 12 vs. Nuggets* 10:30 p.m

Los Angeles Lakers

Date Opponent Time October 3 vs. Kings* 10:30 p.m October 5 vs. Suns* 10 p.m October 6 vs. Timberwolves* 10 p.m October 9 at Warriors 8:30 p.m October 12 vs. the Timberwolves 10 p.m October 14 at Kings 10 p.m

Memphis Grizzlies

Date Opponent Time October 1 at Bucks 8 p.m October 3 vs. Magic 8 p.m October 7 vs. Heat 8 p.m October 11 at Magic 7 p.m October 13 at Pistons 7 p.m

Miami Heat

Date Opponent Time October 4 vs. the Timberwolves 7:30 p.m October 6 at Nets 7:30 p.m October 7 at the Grizzlies 8 p.m October 10 vs. Rockets 7:30 p.m October 12 vs. the Pelicans 7:30 p.m

Milwaukee Bucks

Date Opponent Time October 1 vs. the Grizzlies 8 p.m October 6 vs. Hawks* Noon October 8 vs. Hawks* Noon October 11 at Bulls 8 p.m October 12 vs. Nets 7:30 p.m

Minnesota Timberwolves

Date Opponent Time October 4 at Heat 7:30 p.m October 6 vs. Lakers* 10 p.m October 9 at Clippers 10:30 p.m October 12 at Lakers 10 p.m October 14 vs. Nets 8 p.m

New Orleans Pelicans

Date Opponent Time October 4 at Bulls 9:30 p.m October 7 vs. the Pistons 8 p.m October 9 at Spurs 7 p.m October 12 at Heat 7:30 p.m October 14 vs. Hawks* 8 p.m

New York Knicks

Date Opponent Time October 4 vs. the Pistons 7 p.m October 7 vs. the Pacers 7:30 p.m October 12 at Pacers 7 p.m October 14 vs. Wizards 7:30 p.m

Oklahoma City Thunder

Date Opponent Time October 3 at Nuggets 9 p.m October 5 vs. Mavericks* 8 p.m October 6 vs Adelaide 36ers 8 p.m October 9 vs. Maccabi Ra’anana 7 p.m October 11 at Pistons 7 p.m October 13 at Spurs 8 p.m

Orlando Magic

Date Opponent Time October 3 at the Grizzlies 8 p.m October 6 at Spurs 8 p.m October 7 at Mavericks 8:30 p.m October 11 vs. the Grizzlies 7 p.m October 14 vs. the Cavaliers 7 p.m

Philadelphia 76ers

Date Opponent Time October 3 at Nets 7:30 p.m October 5 vs. the Cavaliers 7 p.m October 10 at Cavaliers 7 p.m October 12 vs. Hornets 7 p.m

Phoenix Suns

Date Opponent Time October 2 vs Adelaide 36ers 10 p.m October 5 vs. Lakers* 10 p.m October 10 at Nuggets 9 p.m October 12 vs. Kings 10 p.m

Portland Trail Blazers

Date Opponent Time October 3 vs. Clippers* 10:30 p.m October 4 vs. Jazz 10 p.m October 6 vs. Maccabi Ra’anana 9 p.m October 9 at Kings 9 p.m October 11 at Warriors 10 p.m

Sacramento Kings

Date Opponent Time October 3 vs. Lakers* 10:30 p.m October 9 vs. the Trail Blazers 9 p.m October 12 at Suns 10 p.m October 14 vs. Lakers 10 p.m

San Antonio Spurs

Date Opponent Time October 2 at Rockets 7 p.m October 6 vs. Magic 8 p.m October 9 vs. the Pelicans 7 p.m October 11 at Jazz 9 p.m October 13 vs. Thunder 8 p.m

Toronto Raptors

Date Opponent Time October 2 vs. Jazz* 6 p.m October 5 at Celtics 7:30 p.m October 7 at Rockets 8 p.m October 9 vs. the Bulls 6 p.m October 14 vs. Celtics* 7 p.m

Utah Jazz

Date Opponent Time October 2 vs. Raptors* 6 p.m October 4 at Trail Blazers 10 p.m October 11 vs. the Spurs 9 p.m October 14 vs. the Mavericks 9 p.m

Washington Wizards