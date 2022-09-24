NBA preseason and training camp 2022: Updated dates, schedules, Media Day interviews for all 30 teams
Wait, is it already that time? Yes, a new NBA season is almost here.
Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, players are preparing for training camps and media days. They were finally able to enjoy a “normal” summer after multiple COVID-impacted seasons, but now they are back on a typical basketball calendar.
When will your favorite team report for training camp and play its first preseason game? You can find the full preseason schedules for all 30 teams below.
NBA training camp, Media Day dates 2022
- Sept. 23: Hawks and Wizards Media Days
- Sept. 24: Training Camps open for teams participating in games outside of North America (Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards)
- Sept. 25: Bucks and Warriors Media Days
- Sept. 26: All other Media Days
- Sept. 27: All other training camps open
The Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards will kick off their training camps early because they are participating in overseas games. The remaining teams will open their training camps on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Twenty-six of the league’s 30 teams will hold their Media Days on Monday, Sept. 26, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Media Days for the Bucks, Hawks, Warriors and Wizards will be held over the weekend.
Update: The Bucks, like the Warriors, are holding their Media Day on Sunday. So the 2022-23 NBA season starts Friday in Atlanta and Washington when the Hawks and Wizards meet the press.
NBA preseason schedules 2022
(All times Eastern)
* Game played at neutral location
Atlanta Hawks
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 6
|vs. Bucks*
|Noon
|October 8
|vs. Bucks*
|Noon
|October 12
|at Cavaliers
|7 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Pelicans*
|8 p.m
Boston Celtics
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|vs. Hornets
|1 p.m
|October 5
|vs. Raptors
|7:30 p.m
|October 7
|vs. Hornets*
|7:30 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Raptors*
|7 p.m
Brooklyn Nets
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|vs. 76ers
|7:30 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Heat
|7:30 p.m
|October 12
|at Bucks
|7:30 p.m
|October 14
|at Timberwolves
|8 p.m
Charlotte Hornets
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|at Celtics
|1 p.m
|October 5
|vs. the Pacers
|7 p.m
|October 7
|vs. Celtics*
|7:30 p.m
|October 10
|vs. Wizards
|7 p.m
|October 12
|at 76ers
|7 p.m
Chicago Bulls
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|vs. the Pelicans
|9:30 p.m
|October 7
|vs. the Nuggets
|8 p.m
|October 9
|at Raptors
|6 p.m
|October 11
|vs. the Bucks
|8 p.m
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 5
|at 76ers
|7 p.m
|October 10
|vs. 76ers
|7 p.m
|October 12
|vs. the Hawks
|7 p.m
|October 14
|at Magic
|7 p.m
Dallas Mavericks
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 5
|vs. Thunder*
|8 p.m
|October 7
|vs. Magic
|8:30 p.m
|October 14
|at Jazz
|9 p.m
Denver Nuggets
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|vs. Thunder
|9 p.m
|October 7
|at Bulls
|8 p.m
|October 10
|vs. Suns
|9 p.m
|October 12
|vs. Clippers*
|10:30 p.m
|October 14
|at Warriors
|10 p.m
Detroit Pistons
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|at the Knicks
|7 p.m
|October 7
|at Pelicans
|8 p.m
|October 11
|vs. Thunder
|7 p.m
|October 13
|vs. the Grizzlies
|7 p.m
Golden State Warriors
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 30
|vs. Wizards*
|6 a.m
|October 2
|vs. Wizards*
|1 a.m
|October 9
|vs. Lakers
|8:30 p.m
|October 11
|vs. the Trail Blazers
|10 p.m
|October 14
|vs. the Nuggets
|10 p.m
Houston Rockets
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|vs. the Spurs
|7 p.m
|October 7
|vs. Raptors
|8 p.m
|October 10
|at Heat
|7:30 p.m
|October 14
|at Pacers
|7 p.m
Indiana Pacers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 5
|at Hornets
|7 p.m
|October 7
|at the Knicks
|7:30 p.m
|October 12
|vs. the Knicks
|7 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Rockets
|7 p.m
LA Clippers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 30
|vs. Maccabi Ra’anana*
|10 p.m
|October 3
|vs. Trail Blazers*
|10:30 p.m
|October 9
|vs. the Timberwolves
|10:30 p.m
|October 12
|vs. Nuggets*
|10:30 p.m
Los Angeles Lakers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|vs. Kings*
|10:30 p.m
|October 5
|vs. Suns*
|10 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Timberwolves*
|10 p.m
|October 9
|at Warriors
|8:30 p.m
|October 12
|vs. the Timberwolves
|10 p.m
|October 14
|at Kings
|10 p.m
Memphis Grizzlies
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 1
|at Bucks
|8 p.m
|October 3
|vs. Magic
|8 p.m
|October 7
|vs. Heat
|8 p.m
|October 11
|at Magic
|7 p.m
|October 13
|at Pistons
|7 p.m
Miami Heat
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|vs. the Timberwolves
|7:30 p.m
|October 6
|at Nets
|7:30 p.m
|October 7
|at the Grizzlies
|8 p.m
|October 10
|vs. Rockets
|7:30 p.m
|October 12
|vs. the Pelicans
|7:30 p.m
Milwaukee Bucks
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 1
|vs. the Grizzlies
|8 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Hawks*
|Noon
|October 8
|vs. Hawks*
|Noon
|October 11
|at Bulls
|8 p.m
|October 12
|vs. Nets
|7:30 p.m
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|at Heat
|7:30 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Lakers*
|10 p.m
|October 9
|at Clippers
|10:30 p.m
|October 12
|at Lakers
|10 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Nets
|8 p.m
New Orleans Pelicans
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|at Bulls
|9:30 p.m
|October 7
|vs. the Pistons
|8 p.m
|October 9
|at Spurs
|7 p.m
|October 12
|at Heat
|7:30 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Hawks*
|8 p.m
New York Knicks
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 4
|vs. the Pistons
|7 p.m
|October 7
|vs. the Pacers
|7:30 p.m
|October 12
|at Pacers
|7 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Wizards
|7:30 p.m
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|at Nuggets
|9 p.m
|October 5
|vs. Mavericks*
|8 p.m
|October 6
|vs Adelaide 36ers
|8 p.m
|October 9
|vs. Maccabi Ra’anana
|7 p.m
|October 11
|at Pistons
|7 p.m
|October 13
|at Spurs
|8 p.m
Orlando Magic
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|at the Grizzlies
|8 p.m
|October 6
|at Spurs
|8 p.m
|October 7
|at Mavericks
|8:30 p.m
|October 11
|vs. the Grizzlies
|7 p.m
|October 14
|vs. the Cavaliers
|7 p.m
Philadelphia 76ers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|at Nets
|7:30 p.m
|October 5
|vs. the Cavaliers
|7 p.m
|October 10
|at Cavaliers
|7 p.m
|October 12
|vs. Hornets
|7 p.m
Phoenix Suns
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|vs Adelaide 36ers
|10 p.m
|October 5
|vs. Lakers*
|10 p.m
|October 10
|at Nuggets
|9 p.m
|October 12
|vs. Kings
|10 p.m
Portland Trail Blazers
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|vs. Clippers*
|10:30 p.m
|October 4
|vs. Jazz
|10 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Maccabi Ra’anana
|9 p.m
|October 9
|at Kings
|9 p.m
|October 11
|at Warriors
|10 p.m
Sacramento Kings
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 3
|vs. Lakers*
|10:30 p.m
|October 9
|vs. the Trail Blazers
|9 p.m
|October 12
|at Suns
|10 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Lakers
|10 p.m
San Antonio Spurs
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|at Rockets
|7 p.m
|October 6
|vs. Magic
|8 p.m
|October 9
|vs. the Pelicans
|7 p.m
|October 11
|at Jazz
|9 p.m
|October 13
|vs. Thunder
|8 p.m
Toronto Raptors
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|vs. Jazz*
|6 p.m
|October 5
|at Celtics
|7:30 p.m
|October 7
|at Rockets
|8 p.m
|October 9
|vs. the Bulls
|6 p.m
|October 14
|vs. Celtics*
|7 p.m
Utah Jazz
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|October 2
|vs. Raptors*
|6 p.m
|October 4
|at Trail Blazers
|10 p.m
|October 11
|vs. the Spurs
|9 p.m
|October 14
|vs. the Mavericks
|9 p.m
Washington Wizards
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 30
|vs. Warriors*
|6 a.m
|October 2
|vs. Warriors*
|1 a.m
|October 10
|at Hornets
|7 p.m
|October 14
|at the Knicks
|7:30 p.m