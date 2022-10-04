NBA preseason and Golden State Warriors’ promising young core

Basketball is back and the Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2022-23 NBA preseason with two exhibition games in Japan.

While international fans savored the rare opportunity to see some of basketball’s biggest stars, the Dubs had an equally rare opportunity to see the likes of James Wiseman and other members of the young core play prominent minutes outside of practice.

Wiseman, who hasn’t played in a game since early 2021, appeared in both preseason games. Meanwhile, Patrick Baldwin Jr. made his debut.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also received minutes, although they have a much larger sample size under their belt.

Wiseman started the preseason with a bang, scoring 20 points and snatching 9 rebounds in his debut to go along with some prolific dunks. His second game wasn’t as strong, only netting 8 points in 18 minutes, but he drilled a 3-pointer and flashed his elite mobility for a big man.

Baldwin, on the other hand, has been a flamethrower. He’s scored 19 points in 25 total minutes in the preseason, showcasing his jump shot and control in the paint. Baldwin is one of the Warriors’ most coveted hidden gems and he hasn’t wasted any time showing why.

As for the two sophomores, Moody in particular has been impressive. He’s been scoring the ball at about the same rate as his Rookie season but appears to be more comfortable on the floor. His off-ball decision-making has been strong.

Kuminga is a bit more shakey. Perhaps the player with the highest ceiling, Kuminga is having a hard time figuring out where he belongs. Hopefully, the young star finds a way to carve out a role with the team during his second season.

Overall, the Warriors are 2-0 and riding into their first preseason game in the states against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 9.