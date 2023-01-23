NBA prepares for LeBron James major move

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report.

Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles.

“According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the possibility that James will seek to force a trade this summer as he, having just turned 38, looks to finish his career in a winning environment,” wrote Heavy Sports.

“It’s in the background if you think you have a chance at him. There are preparations being made, just in case—you have to make them, like the Boy Scouts used to say, ‘Be Prepared,'” one general manager told Heavy Sports.

“It will not be an easy thing to do, and there are a lot of factors,” the general manager continued.

“There’s still a chance the Lakers make a trade this year, or that something clicks and they go on a run. You can’t count that out. And they will have a chance to do something that (James) likes in free agency this summer, something that could change the outlook there.”

James joined the Lakers on a four-year contract in 2018 after a second stint with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he won the franchise’s first Championship in 2016.

[Heavy Sports]