NBA Power Rankings: Where’s Orlando Magic After Long Road Trip?

The Orlando Magic is returning home from its west coast road trip looking for much-needed rest.

And the team will get that, getting four off days in between Sunday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets and their next game Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After two games that went down to the wire in losses to the Utah Jazz and Nuggets, the Magic took a hit in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated, falling one spot from No. 25 to 26.

