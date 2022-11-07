NBA Power Rankings: Struggling San Antonio Spurs Falling?

The San Antonio Spurs are coming back down to earth following a 5-2 start to the season.

After the team’s hot start to the season, the Spurs have lost three straight, including two losses by 25 points or more within the last week.

With their blunders, the Spurs fell five spots from 13 to 18 in Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings.

Here’s a look at what SI had to say about the struggling Spurs …

It was a winless week for the Spurs and they were on the wrong side of a couple of blowouts. A 43-point loss to the Raptors began the three-game losing streak, which was followed by a seven-point defeat against the struggling Clippers and then they fell by 25 in Denver. San Antonio’s offense faltered and its defense entirely collapsed after a surprising 5–2 start. Things won’t get any easier when the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Bucks come to town this week.

The offense has struggled mightily, averaging just 102.3 points in the last three games compared to 118 in its first seven contests.

The Spurs are back at home this week, but face three challenging contests including a rematch against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the high-flying Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.