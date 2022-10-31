NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs Tank Job Taking a Detour?

There weren’t many, if any, NBA bingo cards that had a 5-2 start for the San Antonio Spurs. But here we are.

After being pegged as one of the league’s worst teams during the preseason, the Spurs have Shocked the basketball world by winning five of its first seven games. Their early season success has them moving up five spots in The Athletic’s power rankings from 26 to 21.

“Johnson has been spectacular, and the Spurs are playing at a ridiculous pace compared to most Gregg Popovich teams,” The Athletic writes. “These young guys get out and run to create some havoc, which is probably what you want to do to utilize their youth and athleticism. The Spurs’ offense is humming, and Johnson has become the new star of what they’re doing.”

