NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs Rising After Recent Wins?

The San Antonio Spurs are fresh off snapping their own three-game losing streak at home Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs’ season so far has been a roller coaster to say the least. After starting out 5-2, the team went on a 1-16 stretch that plummeted them towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

But since that 1-16 skid, the team is above .500 at 5-4 and showing signs of promise with its youth movement.

The team’s recent success results in a one-spot jump in this week’s power rankings from Cody Taylor and the Rookie Wire. The Spurs rank No. 26 after placing at No. 27 the previous week.

The teams sitting behind the Spurs are the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

The team’s win against the Jazz was impressive, but the schedule gets a little bit more challenging in the coming days.

The Spurs face three more games before the turn of the new year, starting Tonight on the road in the second half of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, the Spurs return to San Antonio for a pair of games against the struggling New York Knicks (Thu.) and the Dallas Mavericks (Sat.).

