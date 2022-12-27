NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs Rising After Recent Wins?

The San Antonio Spurs are fresh off snapping their own three-game losing streak at home Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs’ season so far has been a roller coaster to say the least. After starting out 5-2, the team went on a 1-16 stretch that plummeted them towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

But since that 1-16 skid, the team is above .500 at 5-4 and showing signs of promise with its youth movement.

