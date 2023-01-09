NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs’ Injuries Holding Them Back?

The San Antonio Spurs are fighting the injury bug.

With numerous injuries to key players, the Spurs have struggled as of late, winning just one game out of four this past week. However, their efforts have kept them slotted in at No. 27 in Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings.

“San Antonio was shockingly competitive last week given its injury report,” SI writes. “Devin Vassell (knee) is out indefinitely and missed all three games last week, while Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl were both unavailable against Boston. Down three starters, the Spurs nearly upset the Celtics on Saturday a day after defeating the Pistons by double digits . San Antonio pushed New York to the Brink a few days prior but couldn’t complete the season sweep. The upcoming schedule is daunting: A two-game set in Memphis and then back home to host the Warriors and Kings this weekend.”

Given the Spurs’ urgency to win this season, having these players return from their injuries too soon may not be an option, but San Antonio will compete regardless of whoever is playing out there.

The Spurs are in for another challenging week on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies (Mon., Wed.) before returning home to face the Golden State Warriors (Fri.) and Sacramento Kings (Sun.).

