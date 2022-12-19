NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs Back to Bottom After Recent Skid?

The San Antonio Spurs are coming back down to earth.

After losing 10 consecutive games, the Spurs won three straight, but have since dropped their last two contests at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and in Mexico City against the Miami Heat.

With their up-and-down play as of late, the Spurs find themselves exactly where they were a week ago in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The team remained at No. 28 behind the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, who hold the league’s worst records.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button