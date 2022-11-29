NBA Power Rankings: San Antonio Spurs Back on Victor Wembanyama Watch?

The San Antonio Spurs are still desperately looking for a win.

Despite two winnable games against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs’ losing streak has gone up to eight, the longest drought in the NBA at the moment.

The losing streak has also plunged the Spurs to the bottom of Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings.

“San Antonio’s losing streak sits at eight games after another winless week as the Spurs were routed by the Pelicans and lost twice to the Lakers,” SI writes. “Their closest margin of defeat on their current run of losses is 11 points, and they own the worst net rating and defense in the league by a wide margin. After Entering the month with a 5–2 record, the Spurs are now firmly back in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button