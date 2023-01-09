NBA Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero Lifting Orlando Magic?

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero is enjoying arguably his best stretch yet as an NBA player.

Banchero has been red-hot since the new year, averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on .474/.381/.818 splits.

The potential Rookie of the Year’s efforts have pushed the Magic up one spot in Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings.

“Paolo Banchero powered the Magic to two more wins last week to continue their Ascent in the East,” SI writes. “The No. 1 pick went for a team-high 25 points in double-digit victories over the Thunder at home and Warriors on the road and he finished with 30 in a loss to the Grizzlies at the Amway Center. Winning at the Chase Center has been a rarity for road teams this year, but Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way against an undermanned Golden State team to kick off a five-game West Coast road trip.”

The Magic sits in 13th in the Eastern Conference, but is only four games back of the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Banchero hopes to help the Magic continue its winning ways with games this week against the Sacramento Kings (Mon.), Portland Trail Blazers (Tue.), Utah Jazz (Fri.) and Denver Nuggets (Sun.).

