NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks Rising After Winning Streak?

The New York Knicks are looking to return to their winning ways after falling to the Toronto Raptors in overtime Monday.

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but it didn’t penalize them too much for this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated, as the Knicks, in fact, jumped up one spot from No. 11 to 10 in this week’s edition.

“Although the Knicks fell in overtime at home Monday, the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle is making magic happen,” Sports Illustrated writes. “Brunson poured in 34 to lead the team in back-to-back tight wins against the Pacers and Wizards, and Randle, who’s been a beast on the boards in January, scored 42 against the Pistons to complete the season sweep.

