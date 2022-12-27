NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks Dropping After Losing Streak

The New York Knicks face a Texas-sized week in their schedule, both literally and figuratively.

After losing three straight in the aftermath of an eight-game win streak, the Knicks need to win some games in Texas in order to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. New York (18-16) still lingers among the automatic six playoff spots but is ahead of seventh-place Atlanta by only a half-game.

A successful week in Texas, where they’re set to play the NBA’s three Lone Star State teams, would also give them a boost in USA Today’s Weekly power rankings, which saw them drop a spot after losing three straight. However, Julius Randle’s recent play has kept them from falling further than one spot from No. 16 to 17.

