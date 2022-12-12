NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks Dominance Fuels Big Jump

The New York Knicks hold the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference.

As winners of their last four games, the Knicks (14-13) have moved over .500, and they’ve done so in dominant fashion. In every game of the winning streak, the team has won by double digits (its first such streak since April 2021) and held its opponent to 102 points or fewer. Three of the wins have come against teams currently situated in their respective conference’s top eight (Cleveland, Atlanta, Sacramento).

Their winning ways have pushed the Knicks up six spots in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated. After sitting at No. 24 last week, the team is now at 18th.

“The Knicks built on their suffocating win last weekend against the Cavaliers and added three more victories last week—all by double figures,” SI writes. “New York set a new season-long, four-game winning streak after beating the Hawks (in a game where Trae Young was held to 19 points), Hornets, and Kings and is back above .500 for the first time in a month . Julius Randle is leading the charge across five games in December with a 27.2 ppg average, plus nearly 10 rebounds. Up next is a few days off before a two-game set in Chicago.”

This week, the Knicks play a pair of games against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City before returning home Sunday for a date with the Indiana Pacers. The action, which could be staged without the services of Jalen Brunson, starts on Wednesday night at United Center (7:30 pm ET, MSG/ESPN), which will also host the Friday rematch.

