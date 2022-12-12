NBA Power Rankings: New York Knicks Dominance Fuels Big Jump

The New York Knicks hold the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference.

As winners of their last four games, the Knicks (14-13) have moved over .500, and they’ve done so in dominant fashion. In every game of the winning streak, the team has won by double digits (its first such streak since April 2021) and held its opponent to 102 points or fewer. Three of the wins have come against teams currently situated in their respective conference’s top eight (Cleveland, Atlanta, Sacramento).

