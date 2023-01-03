NBA Power Rankings: Magic Dropping After Losing Streak?

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is hoping to get back in the win column this week after dropping three consecutive games.

The losing streak comes after the team won eight of nine games to begin its slow ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. The team is still within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but the Outlook is a little bleaker than it was a week ago. In the NBA, the longer you climb, the harder you fall.

That’s why the Magic dropped four spots in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated. Orlando is now at No. 26 after poking its way up to No. 22 last week.

“Before Christmas, the Magic won eight of their last nine games,” SI writes. “But during the final week of ’22, Orlando dropped three games to the Lakers, the Pistons and the Wizards. After rising in last week’s rankings, Orlando will seek to end its three-game skid.”

The Magic is enjoying a four-day break, which should prove Handy during the team’s home back-to-back this week against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Wed.) and Memphis Grizzlies (Thu.).

Then, the team embarks on a five-game road trip out west, where the team starts off in northern California against the Golden State Warriors (Sat.) and Sacramento Kings (Mon.).

