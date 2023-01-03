NBA Power Rankings: Magic Dropping After Losing Streak?

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is hoping to get back in the win column this week after dropping three consecutive games.

The losing streak comes after the team won eight of nine games to begin its slow ascent up the Eastern Conference standings. The team is still within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but the Outlook is a little bleaker than it was a week ago. In the NBA, the longer you climb, the harder you fall.

