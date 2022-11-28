NBA Power Rankings: Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks Slide During Losing Streak

The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year.

Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12.

“The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in,” SI writes. “Dallas went on the road to Boston, Toronto and Milwaukee, and returned to Texas winless. Outside of Luka Dončić, who went for 42 against the Celtics and still leads the league in scoring, the offense has struggled since its electric start. Dallas has been significantly better at home (8–3) than on the road (1–7) and plays host to Golden State at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday for a Western Conference Finals rematch.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button