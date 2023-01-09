NBA Power Rankings: Houston Rockets Sliding as Losing Streak Continues?

The Houston Rockets are losers of seven straight games and haven’t won in two weeks.

By holding the league’s worst record at 10-30, the Rockets fell two spots from No. 28 to 30 in Sports Illustrated’s latest power rankings.

“After logging its seventh consecutive loss on Sunday, Houston is now alone at the bottom of the standings,” SI writes. “The Rockets’ 29th-ranked offense couldn’t keep them in games against the Pelicans and Jazz, both of which they dropped by double digits. And they couldn’t hold onto a lead Entering the fourth quarter Sunday against the Timberwolves, which added another loss to the counter. Houston heads to California on Wednesday to begin a four-game road trip that starts in Sacramento.”

The Rockets have had surges during games in this losing streak, but Houston has been unable to put together four succinct quarters of basketball during any game of this seven-game losing streak.

The Rockets are now expected to attempt to snap the losing streak on the team’s four-game road trip this week, which begins with a home-and-home series with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Friday before heading to Tinseltown to face the Los Angeles The Clippers are on Sunday and the Lakers are on Monday.

