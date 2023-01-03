NBA Power Rankings: Dallas Mavs Moving Up as Luka Doncic Shines

The Dallas Mavericks hold the longest winning streak in the Western Conference at seven games and sit just 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The win streak has been led by Luka Dončić’s heroics, which were recognized by the league as it awarded him his second consecutive Player of the Week award. But where does that put the Mavs in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated?

Despite the team’s hot streak, the Mavs move up just one spot from 10 to 9 in this week’s rankings.

