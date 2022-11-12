NBA Power Rankings: Dallas Mavericks Moving Up After Luka Doncic’s Big Week?

The Dallas Mavericks are riding a three-game win streak, Proving to the rest of the league that they can be in the mix of contenders when the Playoffs arrive.

During the win streak, Luka Dončić has cemented his status as one of the best players in the game, scoring 30 or more in every game this season and averaging a league-best 36 points per game.

With the winning ways established in Dallas, the Mavs moved up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

