NBA Power Rankings: Dallas Mavericks Moving Back With Christian Wood Out?

The Dallas Mavericks face some uncertainty coming up with Christian Wood (thumb) sidelined.

Wood has been relatively healthy all season long, missing just four games before this recent injury. The Mavs are 1-3 in games without Wood before the stretch, and are now 2-4 after splitting the first two meetings with him out.

Despite Wood’s absence, the Mavericks remain at No. 11 in this week’s power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

