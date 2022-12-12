NBA power rankings 2022-23: Pelicans look like contenders, Nets finding their rhythm

No matter who is on the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans, things just seem to fit. The Pelicans are on a seven-game winning streak despite missing Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones, arguably their best perimeter scorer and best wing defender respectively. New Orleans took down the Phoenix Suns, the top team in the West in the last rankings, twice in a span of three days. The Memphis Grizzlies are also on a nice winning streak and have climbed into the top five.

In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both had bad losses over the weekend, although the Celtics are excused as they suffered a road defeat to the Golden State Warriors. The Bucks dropped a game to the lowly Houston Rockets, and might be without Khris Middleton again as he suffered an ankle injury. That has opened up a slight window for a team many felt would contend this year; the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have found their groove, winning three in a row and seven of their last eight. Kevin Durant is playing like his usual self and the Kyrie Irving drama seems to be a thing of the past. If Ben Simmons can rediscover his game and the role players get hot, this team could make a deep run. The Philadelphia 76ers are also getting healthier and will be a factor in the East.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.