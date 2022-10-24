NBA power rankings 2022-23: Pelicans, Hawks soaring after opening week
We’re one week into the NBA season and things can get easily misinterpreted after one or two games. These early power rankings, and really power rankings in general, are more about how a team has performed relative to its expectations and how it is predicted to keep performing. With that in mind, let’s dive into the updated rankings.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks are the big risers after the first week despite setbacks Sunday. The Pelicans look like a force in the West with the return of Zion Williamson, but might be without Brandon Ingram for a while as he recovers from a head injury. Williamson himself also left Sunday’s game with a hip contusion. The Hawks couldn’t be happier about the fit between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the team’s big offseason acquisition. Those two are dominating opposing defenses and make the Hawks legitimate threats in the East.
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have taken the top two spots in the rankings after the first week. Some notable teams that have yet to register a win are the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. They are ranked 15th and 19th, respectively, after one week.
Here’s a look at the full updated power rankings Entering Week 2 of the 2022-23 season.
NBA Power Rankings: Week 2
|Team
|Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Team
|Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Boston Celtics
|1
|2
|Milwaukee Bucks
|2
|3
|Golden State Warriors
|3
|1
|Los Angeles Clippers
|4
|4
|Phoenix Suns
|5
|7
|Dallas Mavericks
|6
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|7
|17
|Brooklyn Nets
|8
|5
|Memphis Grizzlies
|9
|9
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|10
|12
|Atlanta Hawks
|11
|18
|Denver Nuggets
|12
|11
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|13
|13
|Miami Heat
|14
|8
|Philadelphia 76ers
|15
|6
|Portland Trail Blazers
|16
|19
|Toronto Raptors
|17
|16
|Charlotte Hornets
|18
|21
|Los Angeles Lakers
|19
|14
|New York Knicks
|20
|20
|Chicago Bulls
|21
|15
|Sacramento Kings
|22
|22
|Washington Wizards
|23
|24
|Detroit Pistons
|24
|23
|Utah Jazz
|25
|30
|Indiana Pacers
|26
|26
|San Antonio Spurs
|27
|29
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|28
|27
|Orlando Magic
|29
|25
|Houston Rockets
|30
|28