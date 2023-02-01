NBA postpones Pistons-Wizards game Wednesday as weather grounds Detroit in Dallas: Sources

The NBA has postponed Wednesday’s game between the Pistons and the Wizards due to logistical issues Detroit has faced leaving Dallas, team sources told The Athletic.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 pm ET, but with the Pistons still unable to take off late Wednesday morning, plus a three-hour flight and an hour lost to the time-zone change, the league decided to postpone the contest.

Pistons have a home-home B2B Friday and Saturday. They’re now hoping to fly back on Thursday. There has been no rescheduled date as of now, per sources. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 1, 2023

The Pistons remain stuck in Dallas after facing the Mavericks on Monday night. They were unable to leave after the game due to an issue with the plane and the weather Tuesday, which forced Detroit to sit on the tarmac for hours before getting off the plane and making a safety decision to remain in Texas.

The Dallas area is experiencing “hazardous weather conditions” with a chance of freezing rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pistons lost 111-105 to the Mavericks on Monday, after Luka Dončić scored 53 points. Detroit is 13-39 and sitting 15th in the Eastern Conference with upcoming home games scheduled against the Hornets on Friday and the Suns on Saturday.

Required reading

(Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty)