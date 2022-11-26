NBA Player’s Wife Furious With Team Over His Injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on October 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Gordon Hayward was ruled out of Friday’s game for the Hornets due to a “left shoulder contusion.” His wife, Robyn Hayward, revealed that he’s actually dealing with a more severe injury.

Robyn Hayward went on Instagram to announce that her husband suffered a fractured scapula. That injury has really limited his effectiveness the past few games.

