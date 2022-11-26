NBA Player’s Wife Furious With Team Over His Injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on October 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward was ruled out of Friday’s game for the Hornets due to a “left shoulder contusion.” His wife, Robyn Hayward, revealed that he’s actually dealing with a more severe injury.

Robyn Hayward went on Instagram to announce that her husband suffered a fractured scapula. That injury has really limited his effectiveness the past few games.

It’s abundantly clear that Robyn isn’t happy with the way the Hornets have handled this situation.

“He actually has a fractured scapula…..that they had him play with last game…that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game…..everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that’s to win and play the right way, he’s the most truthful player/person you’d find,” she wrote. “If he’s not gonna play it’s for something more than a bruise…

“I’m gonna stop there and not get into prior things.”

Despite saying she would stop there, Robyn provided a few more comments on her husband’s injury.

“Just to clarify – since the team doesn’t say. It’s a fracture in his shoulder,” Robyn added. “Which is a broken bone. I’m over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young players mom and she was saying the same thing….”

According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets will evaluate Hayward’s injury on a week-to-week basis.

Hayward has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.