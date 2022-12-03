NBA Players Still Love Kyrie Irving’s Sneakers

The Brooklyn Nets have won six of their last eight games and appear to have placed the worst imaginable start to the NBA season behind them. It is no coincidence that Brooklyn’s controversial point guard, Kyrie Irving, has played in the last eight games.

Last month Brooklyn fired head Coach Steve Nash, and that still wasn’t the biggest story surrounding the franchise. For several weeks the team and the league had to deal with the fallout from Irving’s rhetoric which was deemed antisemitic.

Within a week, Brooklyn suspended Irving and Nike suspended its relationship with its signature athlete. Additionally, Nike canceled the launch of Irving’s ninth signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8.

