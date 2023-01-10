NBA Players React To UGA-TCU Game

On Monday night, the College Football Playoff National Championship game took place between the UGA Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs (in Los Angeles, California).

UGA won by an astonishing final score of 65-7, and have now won the National Championship in each of the last two seasons.

A lot of NBA players tweeted their reactions to the Bulldog’s dominant performance.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard: “Let’s just call it lol Georgia Champs 😂😂😂 sheesh 🔥 ‼”

.

