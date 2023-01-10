NBA Players React To UGA-TCU Game

On Monday night, the College Football Playoff National Championship game took place between the UGA Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs (in Los Angeles, California).

UGA won by an astonishing final score of 65-7, and have now won the National Championship in each of the last two seasons.

A lot of NBA players tweeted their reactions to the Bulldog’s dominant performance.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard: “Let’s just call it lol Georgia Champs 😂😂😂 sheesh 🔥 ‼”

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Point Guard Trae Young: “This has been an ass whoopin🤣

~Respectfully”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart: “Georgia about to set a record for winning margin in a title game tonight”

Charlotte Hornets Rookie Mark Williams: “This might be the worst title game I’ve ever watched 🤣🤣🤣”

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu: “Man call the game already”

Former Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick John Henson: “Make room for a Kirby Smart statue”

In addition, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and head Coach Jason Kidd were at the game (the Mavs play the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Tuesday night).

UGA beat Ohio State 42-41 to make the title game and finished the season a perfect 15-0.

Stetson Bennett was their quarterback for both seasons, which means he will go down as one of the most successful college quarterbacks ever.