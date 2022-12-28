NBA Players React to Luka Doncic’s Insane 60-Point Triple Double
Luka Doncic put on a truly mind-blowing show Tuesday night, erupting for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win against the Knicks.
Here are the best reactions from around the NBA world:
This dude Luka!!
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan)
Luka 60 wth!!!!
— kuz (@kylekuzma)
Luka just having fun!
The game EZ @luka7doncic !
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung)
60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luke 🌺
— kuz (@kylekuzma)
60 and 20?? Omg
— Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr)
It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾♂️
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG)
Luka went crazy tonight
— Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance)
We are watching Greatness @luka7doncic I’ve never seen anything like that ever
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban)
Luka has the 1st 60 20 10 Triple Double in NBA history and I saw it. #BabyBird 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe)
If we judge by tonight… it’s Luka Doncic my a mile, then it’s everybody else! I know he said it’s easy for him to get numbers in the NBA… but damn, 60-21-10?! God Bless America Carry the hell on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins)
“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.”
– Luka after one of the best games EVER.
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral)