NBA Players React to Luka Doncic’s Insane 60-Point Triple Double

Luka Doncic put on a truly mind-blowing show Tuesday night, erupting for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win against the Knicks.

Here are the best reactions from around the NBA world:

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

Luka 60 wth!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luke 🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

60 and 20?? Omg — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) December 28, 2022

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

Luka went crazy tonight — Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) December 28, 2022

We are watching Greatness @luka7doncic I’ve never seen anything like that ever — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 28, 2022

Luka has the 1st 60 20 10 Triple Double in NBA history and I saw it. #BabyBird 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 28, 2022

If we judge by tonight… it’s Luka Doncic my a mile, then it’s everybody else! I know he said it’s easy for him to get numbers in the NBA… but damn, 60-21-10?! God Bless America Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 28, 2022