NBA players on Cameo: The most expensive shoutouts

Cameo has become a fun way for people to purchase videos as gifts – either to loved ones or themselves – from their favorite celebrities or athletes.

Cameo has even hit the NBA, with fans having the ability to order video shoutouts from some of their favorite former or current players.

Those shoutouts may not come cheap, however.

Below, check out the most expensive video shoutouts you can buy from NBA players, led by Tony Allen, who’s charging $1,000 per personalized video. For comparison, JaVale McGeethe most expensive current active player on Cameo, is charging a mere $600 per clip.

See more by just scrolling down below.

1. Tony Allen: $1,000 per personalized video

Business video: $7,000

Live video call: $3,000

2. Patrick Ewing Jr.: $999 per personalized video

Message: $3

3. Ben Gordon: $700 per personalized video

4. Gary Payton: $625 per personalized video

Business video: $4,375

Live video call: $1,875

5. Stephon Marbury: $600 per personalized video

Business video: $5,000

Message: $10

5. JaVale McGee: $600 per personalized video

Business Video: $3,500

Message: $16

7. Clyde Drexler: $599 per personalized video

Business video: $10,000

Live video call: $1,797

Message: $20

8. Richard Hamilton: $500 per personalized video

Business video: $5,000

Live video call: $1,500

Message: $20

8. Isiah Thomas: $500 per personalized video

Business video: $1,500

8. Metta World Peace: $500 per personalized video

Business video: $10,000

11. Alonzo Mourning: $499 per personalized video

Business video: $5,000

Live video call: $1,497

12. Udonis Haslem: $400 per personalized video

Business video: $2,800

Live video call: $1,200

Message: $3

13. Kelenna Azubuike: $399 per personalized video

Business video: $10,000

Message: $5

14. Seth Curry: $350 per personalized video

Business video: $2,450

15. Vince Carter: $300 per personalized video

Business video: $2,100

15. Pau Gasol: $300 per personalized video

Business video: $3,000

Live video call: $900

Message: $20

Story continues

15. Rudy Gay: $300 per personalized video

15. Mitch Richmond: $300 per personalized video

Business video: $2,100

Message: $5

15. Oscar Robertson: $300 per personalized video

Business video: $2,107

20. Boban Marjanovic: $299 per personalized video

Business video: $10,000

Live video call: $897

20. Iman Shumpert: $299 per personalized video

Business video: $2,000

Message: $5

Story Originally appeared on HoopsHype