NBA players most likely to be traded after December 15 Eligibility

As the 2022-23 NBA season recently passed the quarter mark, teams have a general idea of ​​what they can accomplish this year. Whether it is to compete for a title or a playoff spot, or just stay in the Lottery zone, some organizations might be very active in the NBA trade market in the upcoming months ahead of the deadline.

On December 15, the market will bring some interesting new names. The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states that a free agent who signs with a new organization cannot be traded for three months or December 15, whichever is later. This means that a lot of 2022 free agents will become trade eligible by that day.

Former MVP James Harden is perhaps the biggest name from that list. However, with the Philadelphia 76ers hoping for an NBA title, it is difficult to imagine Harden getting moved.

Still, other names could be on the move. They could certainly help some postseason-hopeful teams and shouldn’t require much to join them. With that being said, here are four NBA players who are most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on December 15.

Danilo Gallinari, Boston Celtics

After the Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals and ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors, the franchise made some important moves. Notably, the Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon to become the team’s sixth man. Another key move was signing Danilo Gallinari on a two-year, $13.3 million deal.

The problem is that he tore his ACL during the summer while playing for the Italian national team. The injury virtually ruled him out of the entire 2022-23 season. With the Celtics aiming for big things, they could opt to move from Gallinari to bring someone who can contribute right away.

Another reason they could trade the Veteran away is their financial situation. Boston has a $66 million luxury tax bill, so moving Gallinari could help alleviate those numbers. At the very least, the Celtics could bring in another player with a similar salary but who is fully healthy.

Bryn Forbes, Minnesota Timberwolves

With the acquisition of All-Star Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. Fast forward to December, the team is only 11-12 and currently out of the play-in tournament zone.

Because of that, many players could be on the move in order to change the situation. One of them is Bryn Forbes, whom Minnesota signed in the offseason to a one-year deal worth the minimum. Once a rotational player in the league, the 3-point specialist is struggling to find his place with the Timberwolves.

Forbes is averaging just 3.6 points, 0.8 assists and 0.5 rebounds in 10.3 minutes a night. He is also shooting only 33.3% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

It wasn’t long ago that he was outscoring Jimmy Butler in the Playoffs and winning a ring with the Milwaukee Bucks. This means that a team lacking shooting might give Forbes a chance to revive his career.

With D’Angelo Russell’s expiring deal, Minnesota could explore moving the former All-Star. Depending on what the front office wants, Forbes could also be a throw-in in the deal.

Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

If there is one team that has been disappointing so far this year, it is the Chicago Bulls. After DeMar DeRozan’s Resurgence in 2021-22, many fans saw the Bulls as a Threat in the East. Unfortunately, things have been far from ideal.

The team is just 10-14 and would be out of the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Unless something drastically changes, Chicago could either get a low seed in the Playoffs or miss the postseason entirely. Either way, it would be underwhelming when compared to the team’s expectations earlier this season.

With the Bulls potentially missing the playoffs, some Veterans could be on the trade market as they can still help some organizations. Two names from the Chicago roster that might be dealt soon are Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.

The guard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% from the 3-point line. He is playing only 17.1 minutes per contest and is coming off the bench in all games, even with Lonzo Ball still out.

The big man has averages of 6.4 points and 7.4 boards. He is also hitting 53.3% of his field goals and a career-high 65.4% of his free-throw attempts. He has come off the bench in all 18 games played and averages 13.8 minutes a night.

Dragić is making only the minimum, while Drummond is on a two-year, $6.6 million deal. Both could certainly contribute to playoff teams who need more depth but cannot spend too much. They would also bring veteran leadership to the locker room, which could come in handy at the end of the season.

If the Bulls decide to fully embrace a rebuild ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Dragić and Drummond should certainly be some of the first names to be moved.