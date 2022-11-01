NBA Players Association Issues Statement Condemning Antisemitism

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement Tuesday condemning antisemitism in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s doubling down on promoting the antisemitic film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on his Twitter page. Irving is a vice president of the NBPA.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our society,” the statement read. “The NBPA is focused on creating an environment where everyone is accepted. We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread. We will continue to work on identifying and combating all hate speech wherever it arises.”

According to Rolling Stone, the film, which is based on a 2015 book of the same name, is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” Irving doubled down on his tweet during a heated press conference Saturday, taking several jabs at reporters who asked questions about the tweet.

