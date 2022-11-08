NBA Players And NBPA Address Kyrie Irving’s Situation

A dark cloud of drama continues to linger over the Brooklyn Nets franchise and once again, Kyrie Irving finds himself at the forefront of conversations pertaining to this franchise.

Last season, Irving found himself in the news due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and as a result, he was deemed ineligible to play for a vast majority of the 2021-22 season. Now, Irving has been suspended indefinitely by the team stemming from a shared post on Twitter that promoted an antisemitic film and book called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

