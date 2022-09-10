NBA Player’s $58M Fight With Agent Sent To Arbitration

By Josh Liberatore (September 9, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) — A Texas federal judge tossed Detroit Pistons player Nerlens Noel’s $58 million suit against prominent NBA agent Rich Paul, finding Friday that the center can’t escape a wide-ranging arbitration clause that was drafted by his own union.

US District Judge Jane J. Boyle sent Noel’s lawsuit against Paul and Klutch Sports Group LLC — the United Talent Agency unit Paul founded alongside LeBron James — to arbitration in accordance with a clause in the NBA’s standard player agent contract, or SPAC.

Noel alleged that Paul convinced him in 2017 to reject a multiyear, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, only…