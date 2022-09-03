NBA player Thomas Bryant to host basketball camp in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, NY A professional basketball player will be in town this weekend for a youth basketball camp.

Los Angeles Lakers Center Thomas Bryant is hosting the camp at the Hoops Strength facility in Henrietta. Bryant is also a Rochester native. He played high school basketball at Bishop Kearney before going on to play college ball at Indiana University.

“I feel like guys who are in my position should always give back… always give back to your community, always give back to the kids,” Bryant said. “I remember when I was younger and went to basketball camps. … I remember going to the Rochester RazorSharks Camp here.”

“For me to come back and try and hopefully a kid or a person gets inspired by what I’m doing,” Bryant continued. “And if I can touch one person and it changes their lives then all of this stuff isn’t for granted.”

The camp is split into three, two-hour sessions. Fourth graders all the way up to high schoolers will get a once in a lifetime chance to learn from an NBA professional.