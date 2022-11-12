NBA player Steph Curry seen wearing UConn’s Azzi Fudd jersey

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 5 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Frank Franklin II/Associated Press Show More Show Less 3 of 5 Jeff Chiu/Associated Press Show More Show Less 4 of 5 Jessica Hill/Associated Press Show More Show Less 5 of 5

After Azzi Fudd had one of the most impressive games of her 26 career performances for the UConn Women’s basketball team on her birthday, NBA star Stephen Curry was seen wearing a Fudd jersey Friday.

Curry was wearing the jersey during a Golden State Warriors post game conference after discussing his 40-point performance in a 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. He also spoke about supporting Women’s basketball and mentioned Fudd.