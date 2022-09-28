NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

A view of the NBA Playoffs logo on the Denver Nuggets court.

DENVER, CO – APRIL 23: The court is ready for action as the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the Denver Nuggets during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2013 in Denver, Colorado . (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have – often with other NBA personnel.

One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA Champion Nick Young. Appearing is VladTVYoung recounted an incident in his rookie season with the Washington Wizards where he and then-teammate Andray Blatche both slept with the same Wizards cheerleader.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button