NBA Player Props Today – Our Best Bets for November 5

Jamal Murray’s been picking up the scoring slack after knocking off some early rust, and books may not be reacting quickly enough. See why there’s value in the Nuggets guard tonight, highlighting our NBA player prop Picks for Saturday.

There are eight games tipping off across the NBA on Saturday, which means hundreds of player props to consider.

Today I’m Backing a sharp-shooting Sacramento guard, betting on Jamal Murray to continue his strong play this week, and expecting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to face plenty of pressure against a dominant Bucks team.

Here are my best free NBA player prop Picks for November 5.

NBA player props for November 5

Picks made on 11/5/2022 at 11 am ET.

Click on each pick to jump to the full analysis.

Best NBA bonuses Looking to bet on some NBA action? Here are two of the best bonuses* available: A) New users at FanDuel can get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000! Sign Up Now B) New users at DraftKings can bet $5 and get $200 in free bets! Sign Up Now *Eligible USA locations only. Also, check out our full list of best promo codes for 2022.

Today’s best NBA player props

The odds Widgets below represent the best odds currently available for each betting market at regulated sportsbooks.

Putting the Huert is

The first game tipping off today is between the Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic. While they are two of the worst teams in the league, it should be an entertaining and high-scoring game since neither side plays much defense.

The Magic are coming off a contest where they allowed 129 points to the Warriors and they have surrendered 119.7 ppg in their last three games.

The Kings are coming off a slow-paced, lower-scoring contest against the Heat, but they still connected on 48% of their field goals in that game and got another strong performance from Kevin Huerter.

Huerter scored 22 points on a season-high 17 field goal attempts versus the Heat while shooting a sizzling 4-9 from beyond the arc. Huerter has now scored at least 22 points in three straight contests and is averaging 18.3 ppg on the season.

With the Over/Under on his points total set at a Modest 15.5, grab the Over.

Kevin Huerter Prop: Over 15.5 points (-104)

Cloudy with a chance of Murray

The rest of the league had better watch out for the Denver Nuggets with Jamal Murray starting to get back to his pre-injury form.

The point guard averaged a career-high 21.2 ppg in 48 games during the 2021 season before tearing his ACL. After more than a year of rehab, Murray returned to the floor this season and (as expected) looked a bit rusty at first.

In his first five games of the season, Murray averaged 12.2 field goal attempts and 12.4 points per game. Those numbers have seen a massive uptick in his last two games with Murray scoring 21 points on 21 field goal attempts against the Lakers on Sunday and then dropping 24 points on 19 shots against the Thunder on Thursday.

Tonight, Murray and the Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs, who play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA and rank 28th in defensive rating. Expect another strong Offensive performance from Murray and back the Over 17.5 on his points total before oddsmakers start to adjust that number.

Jamal Murray Prop: Over 17.5 points (-115)

Putting the D in deer

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has unlocked another level to his game this season and is averaging 32.3 points and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.

However, carrying an offense with such a high usage rate can be a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to stats and SGA has been turning the ball over a ton as well. The OKC guard had four turnovers against the Nuggets on Thursday while turning the ball over five times against the Magic on Tuesday.

The Thunder will be on the road against the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks Tonight and the Bucks just happen to be the top-rated defensive team in the league. Gilgeous-Alexander will need to try to put OKC on his back once again, which should lead to Mistakes against a Bucks Squad with plenty of length and defensive awareness.

The Over 2.5 on his turnovers is juiced to -155 but with SGA going over that number in his last four games, I’m willing to pay the vig on a likely winning bet.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop: Over 2.5 turnovers (-155)

Pages related to this topic