NBA Player Props Today – Our Best Bets for November 19

With key injuries to two starters on the Raptors, look for All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet to lead the way Tonight for Toronto against the Hawks. Find out more by checking reading our Saturday NBA player prop picks.

There are only five games on the NBA betting board this Saturday, but if you dig into player prop bets, there are still loads of betting options to consider.

Today I’m Backing Fred VanVleet to continue his red-hot play for a shorthanded Raptors squad, fading Joel Embiid on the boards, and expecting Anfernee Simons to have a big night in a battle of the Western Conference’s best teams.

Here are my best free NBA player prop bets for November 19.

NBA player props for November 19

Picks made on 11/19/2022 at 1 pm ET.

Click on each pick to jump to the full analysis.

Best NBA bonuses Looking to bet on some NBA action? Here are two of the best bonuses* available: A) New users at FanDuel can get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000! Sign Up Now B) New users at DraftKings can bet $5 and get $200 in free bets! Sign Up Now *Eligible USA locations only. Also, check out our full list of best promo codes for 2022.

Today’s best NBA player props

The odds Widgets below represent the best odds currently available for each betting market at regulated sportsbooks.

Steady Freddy

The Toronto Raptors are walking wounded right now as they head into Atlanta with both superstar forward Pascal Siakam and guard Gary Trent Jr. sidelined by injuries. Three of their top bench players are also banged up, which means Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes will be glued to the floor.

VanVleet is the most ball-dominant player out of that trio, and he’s been on fire this month. In his last five games, he’s averaging 25.4 points per game on 43/43/81 shooting splits. He’s also been averaging 20 field goal attempts per game over that span — including a whopping 11.2 attempts per game from long range.

The Hawks play at the sixth-fastest pace in the league and surrender 113.9 ppg. That should give VanVleet lots of opportunity to surpass his points total of 22.5.

Fred VanVleet Prop: Over 22.5 points (-110)

Going up against Gobert

The Sixers are another team that’s extremely banged up, with guard Tyrese Maxey likely out of action today after leaving last night’s contest with a foot injury. James Harden was already sidelined until early December, and Tobias Harris missed last night’s game and is listed as questionable for today.

That means Joel Embiid will have to continue to carry the offense, but while their superstar center is filling up the hoop and dishing out assists (38.4 ppg and 5.8 assists per game in five games this month), he hasn’t been as dominant on the glass.

Embiid is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game this season which is a solid number but significantly lower than the O/U of 12.5 on his rebounds total today. With Embiid continuing to look for his own shot, he won’t be able to focus on the glass tonight. Even when he does go for boards, he’ll be battling Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns.

With Embiid grabbing 11 or fewer rebounds in seven of his last eight games, take the Under on his rebounds total.

Joel Embiid Prop: Under 12.5 rebounds (-190)

Simons stock keeps rising

The Utah Jazz have been the biggest surprise in the NBA, currently second in the Western Conference with an 11-6 record. Tonight they take on the team with the best record in the conference in the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 10-5.

Although the Jazz have been shockingly efficient on offense, they’ve been below-average on the defensive end of the floor, where they rank 18th in the league with 114.2 ppg allowed. That should mean a strong Offensive game for Blazers guard Anfernee Simons tonight.

Simons broke out last season when Damian Lillard was sidelined by an injury, and with Dame back on the floor this season, the two are building excellent chemistry. Simons has averaged 24.9 ppg in his last eight games while taking at least 20 field goal attempts in five of those contests.

Meanwhile, Lillard has become more of a facilitator over the last week, racking up more than 10 assists in three-straight contests. With the O/U on Simons’ points total set at 20.5 (a number he has eclipsed in seven of his last eight games), I’m hammering the Over.

Anfernee Simons Prop: Over 20.5 points (-120)

Pages related to this topic