NBA Player Props Today – Our Best Bets for January 8

It’s always fun to bank on NBA players to have big nights, but the reality is that these athletes go through slumps. That’s why our three favorite NBA props for this Sunday are fading three players to have a rough night.

It’s a full day of hoops to close out the weekend, with the NBA schedule stocked with nine games on Sunday, January 8. Our three favorite NBA player props for today’s packed Slate feature the shooting slumps of Scottie Barnes and Damian Lillard, and why Rudy Gobert is likely to make life hard on Alperen Sengun.

NBA player props for January 8

Picks made on 1/8/2023 at 1:00 am ET.

Today’s best NBA player props

Barnes bricks

After winning Rookie of the Year as the No. 4 overall pick, Scottie Barnes has struggled in his sophomore season with the Toronto Raptors. His efficiency has decreased since last season and his defense has become an ongoing problem for a Raptors team leaking points on a nightly basis.

Basketball seems like a chore to Barnes right now, and for a player that thrives on joy, that’s a problem. He’s even faced Criticism for his offseason approach from sources inside the organization, and he’s faced an avalanche of Skepticism from fans both in and outside of Toronto.

Some of this is fair criticism and some of it is not. The expectations for what Barnes could be as a player perhaps got blown out of proportion when he came out of the gates so well in year one. But the book is far from written by Barnes.

Assuming he gets better at the stuff that originally made him a promising prospect, namely: defense, ball handling, and playmaking, the single most important swing skill remains his Perimeter shooting. Barnes came into his rookie season looking like a much different and more confident shooter than he had shown at Florida State, but he’s lost a lot of that confidence now.

He’s shooting 28.9% from three on the season, and just 18.2% over his last five games. He’s only made two Threes in his last nine games, and the slump is clearly in his head as he didn’t even attempt one in his most recent game against the New York Knicks despite playing 36 minutes.

I’m not out on Barnes developing his shot by any means, but at +100 this is just smart money.

Scottie Barnes Prop: Under 0.5 Threes made (+100)

Dame time delay

For our second pick for Sunday’s slate, we once again turn our eyes to the 3:30 pm ET Matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors. This time, we’re looking at Damian Lillard.

Dame has played at an All-NBA level again this season, but he has been in a bit of a shooting slump from deep recently. He’s shooting just 22.9% from outside over his last five games and has hit three or fewer Threes in six of his last ten.

Whether that slump continues Sunday or not, there’s good reason to think he won’t hit more than three treys against Toronto.

The Raptors’ defense has largely disappointed this season, but they do limit opponent 3-point shooting above the break. They allow the fourth-fewest attempts on non-corner Threes of any team in the NBA per Cleaning the Glass.

Like most stars, Dame doesn’t have the luxury of taking many corner threes. He’s generating the vast majority of his own looks with the ball in his hands above the break, rarely receiving an open catch-and-shoot set up for him in the corner, and Toronto’s length lets it consistently bother those kinds of shots.

The Raps have also shown a willingness to trap, blitz, and hard-hedge opposing star players to a degree that’s pretty much unmatched by any other team. Dame is likely to see a lot of attention right from tip off which will make it hard for him to get many uncontested looks.

And when he does catch the ball, the path of least resistance will be to drive. Toronto has a weak interior defense, so when it shows length on the perimeter, he’ll be looking to Blow by more than pull up.

Damian Lillard Prop: Under 3.5 Threes made (+112)

Gobert Stifles Sengun

Alperen Sengun is one of the most intriguing young talents in the NBA. He came into the league last year having just won the Turkish league MVP as an 18-year-old, barely spoke English, and yet his post game was polished to a fine sheen.

He is already a master of using pivots and fakes to create space and Angles in the paint, and it’s a pleasure to watch him work in the low post. But the Rockets don’t maximize Sengun. They don’t give him the requisite number of touches for someone who has proven so effective, and their guard play also leaves a lot to be desired.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are not traditional playmakers, and Sengun can spend large parts of games without a Meaningful touch — or he can do a ton of work to seal his man at the rim but fail to receive an entry pass.

His old-school game has drawbacks. While I’m fairly confident he’ll stretch his jumper out over time, right now he is completely paint dependent for all of his offense.

The fact he can Squeeze so much out of such a small part of the court is impressive, but it also makes him susceptible to truly great paint defenders, such as when he recently scored zero points in a game against the Boston Celtics, who have the best rim defense in the league.

It’s also why I’m shorting his points total Tonight when he squares off against fellow international big man, Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves and Rudy both had a rough start to the season, but Gobert is coming off his best game of the season and his defensive metrics have been steadily improving.

Opponents are still shooting -6.3 points Worse when Gobert is the primary defender on shots taken within six feet of the hoop. That also accounts for a lot of players who have more tools in their bag with which to try and fool Rudy, which to this point in his young career Sengun doesn’t have.

While his future is bright, I’m expecting Sengun to struggle against the length of the Stifle Tower on Sunday.

Alperen Sengun Prop: Under 13.5 points (-122)

