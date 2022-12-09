NBA Player Props Today – Our Best Bets for December 9

Tyrese Haliburton has been the NBA’s most efficient playmaker this season, and after a disappointing outing, our NBA player prop Picks like him to dissect Washington’s crappy defense tonight. Read on to find out why.

Regardless of how you feel about the off-court antics of Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets guard is still one of the most gifted Offensive talents in the NBA.

I’m expecting Kyrie to remind fans of that today while also betting on a high-volume shooter in Memphis and Backing Tyrese Haliburton to continue doing his best John Stockton impersonation.

Here are my best free NBA player prop Picks for Friday, December 9.

NBA player props for December 9

Picks made on 12/9/2022 at 1:15 pm ET.

Today’s best NBA player props

Uncle Drew League

The Brooklyn Nets are surging as they welcome the banged-up Atlanta Hawks to town. All it took was Kyrie Irving to come back to the team for the Nets to start clicking on offense and Irving has been outstanding lately.

Basking in his recent “freedom” of getting dropped by Nike, Irving dropped 33 points on a season-high 24 field goal attempts against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Today, Irving gets to take on a Hawks team that sits 16th in the league in scoring defense with 113.6 ppg allowed. The Hawks will be even worse on that end of the floor after losing their best defensive player Dejounte Murray to an ankle sprain on Wednesday, while their second-best perimeter defender, De’Andre Hunter, is questionable with a hip injury.

The Hawks will likely be left with a backcourt of Trae Young, Aaron Holiday, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, all of whom will get cooked by Kyrie. With Irving scoring at least 27 points in three of his last four games, take the Over 23.5 on his points total.

Kyrie Irving Prop: Over 23.5 points (-111)

Muay-Ty

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had his worst passing game of the season last Friday, dropping just four dimes with three turnovers in 31 minutes.

He bounced back with his usual Sensational playmaking on Wednesday, racking up 15 assists versus the Timberwolves. Haliburton has now passed for more than 10 assists in 11 of his last 14 games, averaging 12.1 assists per game over that span.

Tonight the Pacers host the Washington Wizards, who are 20th in the league in defensive rating and have surrendered 122 ppg in their last six games. Expect another high-scoring contest from the Pacers and back Haliburton to go Over 10.5 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop: Over 10.5 assists (-110)

Dill pickle

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is coming off a red-hot shooting performance against the Thunder on Wednesday when he dropped 24 points and went 5-12 from beyond the arc.

Brooks has actually been extremely inefficient from the field this season, but it hasn’t mattered much since he has still been the Grizzlies’ second scoring option with Desmond Bane sidelined by a toe injury.

Brooks is averaging 19.8 PPG on 18.8 field goal attempts per game in 13 games without Bane and he should be primed for another big game Tonight against the Pistons, who rank 27th in the NBA in scoring defense (116.9 ppg) and opponent field goal percentage ( 48.4%).

With Brooks scoring at least 20 points in four of his last six games (including a road game in Detroit on Sunday) take the Over 18.5 on his points total.

Dillon Brooks Prop: Over 18.5 points (-113)

