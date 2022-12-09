NBA Player Props Today – Our Best Bets for December 8

Paul George is back healthy and is primed to fill it up from downtown Tonight for the Clippers. Tonight, our NBA player prop Picks are Backing him and two other shooting threats to go Over their 3-point totals.

It’s a light night on the NBA schedule, with just three games on the board for NBA bettors to dive into. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of value in the player prop market.

And with three games to bet on, I’ve got Threes on the brain as I highlight a trio of made 3-pointer props for tonight’s action, including two at enticing plus money.

Here are my best NBA player prop Picks for Thursday, December 8.

NBA player props for December 8

Picks made on 12/08/2022 at 1:00 pm ET.

Click on each pick to jump to the full analysis.

Best NBA bonuses Looking to bet on some NBA action? Here are two of the best bonuses* available: A) New users at FanDuel can get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000! Sign Up Now B) New users at DraftKings can bet $5 and get $150 in free bets! Sign Up Now *Eligible USA locations only. Also, check out our full list of best promo codes for 2022.

Today’s best NBA player props

The odds Widgets below represent the best odds currently available for each betting market at regulated sportsbooks.

Rated PG-13

The Los Angeles Clippers are starting to get healthy. Even if they do take things easy with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it must be a sight for sore eyes for Clippers fans to see their two superstars on the court at the same time.

Both Leonard and George are expected to suit up for tonight’s Matchup in South Beach against the struggling Miami Heat, and PG-13 could be in for a good shooting night.

George is having another solid season shooting the 3-ball, draining 37.4% of his 7.3 attempts from beyond the arc per game. Since his return from a hamstring injury, George has gone 4-10 from deep over two games. The superstar forward could see an uptick in that 3-point production against the Heat.

Miami plays an aggressive style of defense that tends to collapse on the interior, and a smart opponent can kick the ball out for open looks from the perimeter. As a result, the Heat give up the second most 3-point attempts per game while ranking 16th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

On top of that, George’s conditioning looked solid, logging 32 minutes in last night’s game against Orlando.

With both Luke Kennard and Norm Powell expected to miss this one for the Clips, look for George to step up on offense and hit a triple of treys.

Paul George Prop: Over 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

Porter fills it up

It’s the Victor Wembanyama Bowl! That’s because Western Conference basement dwellers the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs face off at the AT&T Center tonight.

While only one game separates the 7-17 Rockets and the 6-18 Spurs, it feels like the Rockets are one step further along in their development with the likes of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. already on the roster. Tonight looks like a great spot to back Porter Jr. to have a great game from beyond the arc.

Porter Jr. is having a solid season shooting the basketball. He is hitting 35% of his six attempts from 3-point range per game and could be getting some nice open looks tonight against the Spurs.

San Antonio is what you would call… not a good defensive team. The Spurs rank dead last in the NBA when it comes to both defensive rating and opponent 3-point percentage.

Despite the up-and-down results when it comes to the 3-ball for Porter, the +135 on the Over 2.5 makes this bet more than worthwhile.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop: Over 2.5 3-pointers (+135)

Dame time

Do you think the Portland Trail Blazers missed Damian Lillard? The team went 2-5 during their superstar guard’s latest stint on the injured list, but Lillard returned on the weekend. All he did was go 5-for-10 from 3-point range as the Blazers rolled to a 16-point win against the Indiana Pacers.

It’s always a gift to see the Over on Lillard’s 3-pointers prop be set at plus money, and the Matchup against the Denver Nuggets Tonight makes this a great bet tonight.

Lillard has been mostly dialed in from downtown this season, as he shot 40.8% from 3-point range over his first seven games of the season before a little four-game slump prior to his latest injury. The time off may have helped him find his form, as he hit 50% of his attempts in his first game back.

Now Lillard gets to go against a Nuggets team that is what you could call mediocre-at-best when it comes to defending the perimeter. Denver ranks 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-point attempts per game and 20th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage. The Nuggets have also allowed teams to hit 41.7% of their Threes over the last three games.

Lillard went 4-for-7 from deep back in October against Denver. I’m betting he keeps his hot hand going and goes over his 3-pointers prop in this one.

Damian Lillard Prop: Over 3.5 3-pointers (+140)

Pages related to this topic