NBA Picks today: Warriors vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, over/under, spread

Two teams in the middle of the Western conference standings meet Sunday afternoon when the Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, while the Timberwolves are smarting from a two-point loss to the Hornets on Friday.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 236.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

Golden State has been on fire lately, winning its last two games by double digits. Stephen Curry continues to play at an MVP level, and the rest of the team is starting to find its footing. The Timberwolves haven’t been as good as expected defensively in terms of points allowed per game, which gives the Warriors an edge here. Take Golden State to win and cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 236.5

The Timberwolves have dropped off a bit in terms of scoring, but the Warriors have not been able to lock in defensively, so this could easily turn into an Offensive showcase. However, this number is just too high to feel good about Backing the over. The Warriors are 3-2 on the over in their last five with a similar line, while the Timberwolves have gone under in three straight games.