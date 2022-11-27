NBA Picks today: Mavericks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, over/under, spread

The league’s MVP frontrunners will face off Sunday evening when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks head north to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic and Antetokounmpo are both listed at +270 to win the Honor per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 215.

Mavericks vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +7

There’s no indication Dallas will rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set, so Doncic will be attempting to make a statement here. These teams split their four meetings over the last two years, and Dallas has covered this line three times with one push. The Bucks should be able to get the win but this is likely going to be tight assuming the Mavericks play everyone.

Over/Under: Under 215

Both teams struggle to score while also shutting down opponents. The Bucks are first in defensive rating, while the Mavericks rank 10th. Dallas is second in points per game allowed while Milwaukee is fourth. The Bucks have actually gone over in four straight games while the Mavericks are 2-2 on the over in the same span. Given the defensive chops on display, the under is the safer pick Sunday night.