NBA picks: Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction for Monday, January 23 – FanNation

The Atlanta Hawks travel north to take on the Chicago Bulls as part of the NBA’s seven-game slate on Monday. Both teams are fighting to stay afloat in the standings as the Hawks are barely over .500 with a 24-23 record, while the Bulls’ early season struggles have them in a 21-24 hole. Now that Atlanta finally has a healthy lineup again, they’ve won four of their last five games and look to be on the rise.

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & betting preview for January 23, 2023

The Bulls are returning from Europe after winning their last game against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. They haven’t played since January 19, so the time change shouldn’t be a factor for Chicago.

The Bulls put on a show for the French as they beat Detroit by 18 points, and the duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 56 points. They will be facing a Hawks team that will be playing in their third game in four days, so fatigue is very much an issue in this spot.

After scoring 139 points against New York, the Hawks looked like a different team the next day against the struggling Hornets, and Atlanta fell by four points as an eight-point favorite. It’s hard to know which Hawks team we will see when they take the court, as sometimes they will score 140 points against an elite defense, and another day they can let one of the worst teams in the association beat them on their court.

Let’s get into our experts’ Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction to see which side they’re on.

Hawks vs. Bulls odds & player prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Our expert made his Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction at DraftKings Sportsbook, so Let’s check out the odds for the game courtesy of DraftKings.

The Bulls’ spread of -1 has -105 odds, so a $105 bet on Chicago against the spread would win $100 if they win by two or more. The visiting Hawks have a spread of +1, which is priced at -115, so a $115 bet on the Hawks to win Outright would win $10.

On the money line, the Hawks and Bulls are both priced at -115, so a $115 bet on either team to win earns $100 in profit if you choose the correct winner.

There is also a large player prop market for this game. If you don’t want to bet on our Hawks vs. Bulls prediction, there are a plethora of options in the player prop market. We highlighted some of the most bet-on and popular props for this game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

DeMar DeRozan’s Over/Under 26.5 points

Dejounte Murray Over/Under 21.5 points

Zach LaVine Over/Under 26.5 points

Trae Young Over/Under 26.5 points

Nikola Vucevic Over/Under 11.5 rebounds

Hawks vs. Bulls best bet: Bulls -1 at DraftKings

The Atlanta Hawks’ last game ended in a defeat as they were beaten at home by the Charlotte Hornets 122-118. In the game, Atlanta had a comfortable lead for most of the contest, but in the final 12 minutes, they were outscored by 12 points, snapping a five-game winning streak. The Hawks allowed the Hornets to find open shots on the perimeter, and Charlotte made them pay, as they made nearly 40% of their 3-point shots.

The Hawks’ defense has been solid at Defending the 3-point shot, allowing the fifth-lowest percentage, but that may not work against a Bulls team that does not rely on shots from the Perimeter to score. Chicago averages the fewest 3-point shots per game of any team in the NBA, as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine aim to find mid-range shots while Nikola Vucevic stays in the post.

The Bulls appear to have everything working for them, and in their last five meetings with Atlanta, they have successfully covered the spread four times. While the Hawks have been strong lately, they have struggled in head-to-head matches against the Bulls, winning just two of the last six, and Chicago is on a 6-2 run against the spread in their previous eight games.

Take Chicago -1 as a slight favorite when you sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook

