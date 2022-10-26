NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, October 26

With 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of spots to snag player props for the day’s action. Here’s a few we like for tonight’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 30.5 points vs. Nuggets (+110)

This is a big number, but James has been on fire to start the season. He’s averaging 27.3 points per game but has gone over this number twice. With a few days off and a marquee Matchup against the reigning two-time league MVP, back the King to deliver a Massive scoring performance.

Dejounte Murray over 7.5 assists vs. Pistons (-135)

Murray is averaging 8.3 assists per game and has topped this line twice. He gets to face a Pistons team coming off a rough game Tuesday night, which should mean some tired legs for Detroit’s defense. That’s going to help Murray set up Atlanta’s scorers for easier buckets, which should boost him over this line again.

Jusuf Nurkic over 11.5 rebounds vs. Heat (+100)

Nurkic has gone over this total in the last three games as part of Portland’s hot start to the season. He has a tough matchup here with Bam Adebayo coming to town, but the Heat might be a bit restless after a long road trip. It’s their first away game of the season, and the Blazers are a force at home. Back Nurkic to hit the over once again on his rebounding prop.