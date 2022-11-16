NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 16

We have 10 NBA games on tap Wednesday, which presents numerous prop betting opportunities at DraftKings Sportsbook. As always, keep an eye on our NBA injury report when researching your player prop bets. Below, we’ll run through a trio of NBA player props that caught our eye.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 8.5 rebounds vs. Magic (-115)

Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The franchise big man has a great chance to snag more than 8.5 rebounds, and a deep dive into the numbers shows why. According to Props.com, Towns has racked up 9+ rebounds in seven of his last eight games, eight out of 14 games this season, four out of five road games, and 35 out of his last 50 (that’s 70%) dating back to last season. Of course, the presence of Rudy Gobert will impact his rebounding numbers, but it’s nice to see that Towns has been working the glass alongside Gobert in recent games.

You can even bet on Towns to record a double-double for +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deandre Ayton to record a double-double vs. Warriors (+140)

Speaking of double-double, this is a player prop market that keeps growing in popularity at DraftKings Sportsbook. We like the +140 odds for Ayton to record a double-double, and here’s why.

Ayton is fresh off a 16-point, 12-rebound performance against the Miami Heat on Monday. He’ll face the Golden State Warriors tonight, a team that ranks 28th in rebound rate and 30th in defensive efficiency to the center position. The last time Ayton played the Warriors, he came through with 16 points and 14 boards.

Bradley Beal over 20.5 points vs. Thunder (-125)

Beal missed four straight games due to health and safety protocols, but he’s set to return on Wednesday. There’s a good chance he’ll get back to his high-scoring ways in a Fantastic Matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC Ranks first in pace and 23rd in defensive efficiency, so this is a dream matchup for Beal — who is averaging 21.6 points per game — to come back and make an impression.