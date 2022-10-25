NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, October 25

We’re now in the second week of the NBA, with four games on Tuesday’s slate including Mavericks-Pelicans and Warriors-Suns on TNT. Below, we’ll take a look at our favorite player props on of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deandre Ayton over 10.5 rebounds vs. Warriors (-105)

Many people are staying away from this over because Ayton hasn’t gone over 10 rebounds in any games this season. I love this prop because of how much the Warriors shoot the ball. I expect them to struggle a bit shooting tonight which would mean Ayton would have a ton of opportunities for rebounds. The last time Ayton faced the Warriors in the regular season, he had 16 boards.

Kyle Kuzma over 17.5 points vs. Pistons (-110)

In the first two games of this season, Kuzma scored 20 or more points. But in Washington’s last game against the Cavaliers, they scored just 11 points. That was largely due to Kuzma being in foul trouble. In all three matchups with the Pistons last season, Kuzma scored 20 or more points. As long as he stays out of foul trouble, I would expect him to go over this number.

CJ McCollum over 23.5 points vs. Mavericks (-105)

Brandon Ingram was already ruled out for this game and Zion Williamson is questionable after suffering a big fall in New Orleans’ last game. McCollum was playing well even when these guys were healthy and on the court. Without them, he will have the ball in his hands a lot more. In his only game with the Pelicans against the Mavericks last year, McCollum scored 38 points. I think we will see another big game from him tonight.