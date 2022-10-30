NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Sunday, October 30

Eight games are on deck for the NBA’s Sunday Slate which means there are a limited number of favorable player props to zero in on. With a couple of teams playing on the latter half of a back-to-back and some notable names likely due for a bounce-back after struggling in their last game, it makes sense to pick today’s player props strategically. Here are the props we like for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Cunningham over 20.5 points vs. Warriors (-135)

Cunningham faces a Warriors Squad on the latter end of a back-to-back, which means that the likes of Draymond Green could be a DNP due to rest. Golden State has struggled out of the gate with a 26th-ranked defensive rating (121.0 PPG allowed). With the Warriors likely resting key players, Cunningham should benefit greatly. The second-year pro has momentum on his side as he’s coming off a season-high 35 points against the Hawks on Friday.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-105)

The Spurs give up 31.7 rebounds per game to their opponents, and now they welcome the league’s leading rebounder in Gobert Sunday. The reigning rebounding leader is coming off a 21-rebound performance against the Lakers on Friday, marking his second-highest total of the season. Gobert is leading the league with an average of 15.2 rebounds per game this season, which makes the likelihood of him attacking the boards with force in this matchup very high.

Luka Doncic over 2.5 Threes vs. Magic (-140)

Doncic is averaging two made Threes per game to start the season and now the MVP Hopeful faces an Orlando defense that is among the league’s most accommodating to scoring from beyond the arc. The Magic have let their opponents shoot 35.6% from deep, which ranks 26th in the NBA. After making at least two Threes in the Mavericks’ first four games, Doncic went 0-for-6 from three in Saturday’s loss to the Thunder. Coming up empty last night likely means he rebounds with an emphasis on Sunday, setting him up to comfortably hit the over from beyond the arc.