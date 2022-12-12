NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 11

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which gives us a decent selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 11.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+110)

The potential blowout here works against Embiid, but there are two factors going in the 76ers big man’s favor. The Hornets are among the worst teams in the league in terms of opponent rebounds per game. Charlotte is also inefficient offensively, which means a lot of missed shots. Back Embiid to go over this mark with a nice plus-money payoff.

Pascal Siakam over 25.5 points vs. Magic (-125)

Siakam continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league. He’s averaging 27.2 points per game since returning from a groin injury and has gone over this mark in three of those contests. They should have a big day against a struggling Orlando squad.

Khris Middleton under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-190)

This is a favorable matchup for Middleton, so the plus-money payout on the over for this line is tempting. However, Middleton has topped this mark just once since returning to the court. He’s in a bit of a slump right now and might not play heavy minutes in what should be a blowout. Take the Bucks guard to go under this line.