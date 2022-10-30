NBA Picks for tonight: Best player prop bets to consider for Saturday, October 29

With seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, there might be a few less spots to grab some favorable player props for the day’s action. A handful of teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set, which makes taking props that much more challenging. Here are some props we like for Saturday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points vs. Kings (odds)

Butler has gone over this line in two of the last three games and should play heavy minutes Saturday against the Kings. The forward has been one of the few bright spots for Miami early in the season, and the Heat need their leader to step up in this contest. Look for Butler to take charge and have a big scoring night.

Tyrese Haliburton under 9.5 assists vs. Nets (+110)

Haliburton has gone over this line in every game since the season opener, which is why this prop comes in at plus money. However, the Pacers might struggle offensively on the second night of a back-to-back. That could lead to less baskets overall, which means one or two less assists for Haliburton. Indiana might also manage his minutes a bit, so he might not play a full game. There’s enough value here to back the under.

Reggie Bullock under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (-170)

Bullock has gone under this line in three straight games, and the Mavericks might be more interested in attacking the paint against Oklahoma City. Any time you back a shooter to go under, you run the risk of them catching fire and demolishing this prop, but I like Bullock to remain under this number Saturday.